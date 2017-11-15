Listen of the Week: On Being

It’s time for another…



And this is the week when you discover my ulterior motive – getting to talk poetry on a craft blog… what can I say, it’s *my* blog!

So, if you haven’t discovered it already, the On Being podcast is a rich seam of listening for anyone with an interest in spirituality, creativity, mental health, politics, theology, philosophy and generally trying to live life well. It’s a very wonderful thing, full of riches from a fascinating and diverse range of interviewees, brought to the surface and out onto the airways by the host and founder of On Being, Krista Tippett.

Poets frequently end up in the guest spot, and today I listened to an interview with Elizabeth Alexander, the poet who you might remember wrote the Inaugural Poem for Barack Obama back in 2009. In the On Being episode, Words that Shimmer, Alexander and Tippett discuss the hunger that humans have for poetry, how essential it is to help us get to the truth of our feelings, and how it can cut to the heart of our shared experience and bring a sense of community.

This being human is a guest house.

Every morning a new arrival.

A joy, a depression, a meanness,

some momentary awareness

comes as an unexpected visitor.

Welcome and entertain them all!

Even if they are a crowd of sorrows,

who violently sweep your house

empty of its furniture,

still treat each guest honorably.

He may be clearing you out

for some new delight.

The dark thought, the shame, the malice,

meet them at the door laughing,

and invite them in.

Be grateful for whoever comes,

because each has been sent

as a guide from beyond.

–Rumi, translation by Coleman Barks

Poetry is not a luxury, as Audre Lorde writes, and I know that she is right. And yet I rarely read poems. It feels very hard to do at the end of a long day, it’s easier to pick up a novel and lose myself in a story. But I have found that listening to podcasts like On Being whilst I’m in the studio, or in the kitchen at home, has meant that poetry is sneaking back into my life, making me take a breath, pulling me up short. Here’s a few of my favourites from On Being interviews with other poets, I hope you like them too.

Beannacht – John O’Donohue

The First Time Percy Came Back – Mary Oliver

Thirteen-Year-Old American Negro Girl – Marilyn Nelson

The Peace of Wild Things – Wendell Berry

Do you read or listen to poetry? I’d love to hear about your favourite poets or poetry. I’m also ALWAYS happy to read Podcast recommendations, so feel free to make suggestions.