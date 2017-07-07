100 Days of Curated Colour – Week 11

Back in April I started the #the100dayproject – an Instagram art project that’s being undertaken by 1000s of people. Of course, when you start one of these longish-term projects (I am curating 100 colour flatlay photos of fabrics and haberdashery, inspired by colour palettes from Design Seeds – #100daysofcuratedcolour), you have no idea what life is going to throw at you in the meantime. The past few weeks have been a slog – I am having one of those times when I am being reminded on all sides of our insecurity, impermanence and fragility, as friends and family struggle with illness, difficult times and downright appalling tragedy. The little gang of us here at home are all fine, but our hearts are aching for our dear friends and family.

So, muddling about with bits of fabric and thread, colours and prints, focusing on these small but beautiful harmonies of colour, enjoying the gorgeous photos on Design Seeds has been a blessed relief. It has been good to have a very structured creative project to focus on and enjoy. I hope you are enjoying them too. I have just a couple of weeks to go on Instagram, but I am a bit behind on here, so maybe 3 more posts (I should be able to do the math, but don’t have energy!

71/100: Design Seeds – Color Collage: Color Confetti

72/100: Design Seeds – Market Hues: Fresh Hues

73/100: Design Seeds: Heavenly Hues: Color Set

74/100: Design Seeds – Wanderlust: Color View

75/100: Design Seeds – Flora: Flora Tones

77/100: Design Seeds – Wanderlust: Mental Vacation

Not sure if I have an overwhelming favourite this week, although I do like (quite surprisingly for me!) 76, which is so fresh and pretty. On Instagram 73 was the clear winner, although 75 had some fans too. I always love to know your favourites, so do let me know.