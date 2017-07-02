Peach and raspberry tray-bake cake

Here’s a quick and delicious fresh fruit cake for you to try. I think of it as rather a traditional recipe – I’ve retrieved it from the notebook of recipes my mum collected together, and I remember it being a family favourite when I was kid. There are no fancy ingredients – it’s the flour, butter, sugar, eggs, milk and fruit type recipe that I still think can’t be beaten.
It’s completely delicious as a sweet treat that you’d have on the tea table with a lovely cuppa, but you can also serve it warm with cream or crème fraîche. The base of the cake is rather like a rich sweet scone (the British version!) than a sponge, so it doesn’t keep terribly well. If you won’t get through it all on the day that you make it, I would pop it in the freezer for a time when you need a treat.
It’s a very practical cake recipe because it starts with store-cupboard ingredients and you can use up whatever soft fruit you have lying around, as long as you have around 250g in total. I had a couple of slightly wrinkly peaches and a handful of raspberries that needed eating up, so went with that fantastic fruit combination, but cherries, blueberries, loganberries, tayberries, gooseberries, blackberries, blackcurrants, nectarines and strawberries are definitely all options.
Peach and Raspberry Traybake Cake
Ingredients
- 150g self raising flour – I use 50/50 wholemeal and white. If you don’t have SR flour you can add 2 level teaspoons of baking powder to 140g plain flour
- pinch of salt
- 60g butter, from the fridge, cut into small pieces
- 50g granulated sugar
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2 tablespoons of milk
- 2 peaches peeled, stoned and chopped into bite-size pieces
- 100g raspberries, prepared and washed
Directions
- Heat oven to 190C (180C fan), Gas 5.
- Line a 18cm square (7 inch square) loose-bottomed cake tin with baking parchment. Grease the tin a bit so that the baking parchment won’t move around when you put the mix in the tin later.
- Put the flour and salt in a large bowl and add the butter (in small pieces). Rub the butter into the flour with your fingertips – or you can use a food processor or mixer of course.
- Stir in the sugar, then take out 2 tbsps of the flour/butter/sugar mixture and set aside to use later.
- Stir the beaten egg and milk into the remaining flour and sugar mixture. It should be the consistency of very thick sponge mix or very wet scone mix!
- Spread the mixture into the tin, making the centre slightly indented so that it doesn’t rise too much in the middle when baking.
- Sprinkle the fruit over the base mixture, followed by the reserved crumble mix.
- Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until the top is light golden and the cake is slightly risen. You can test the middle of the cake with a skewer – if it comes out clean of dough, then the cake is cooked.
- Cool in the tin for a few minutes then transfer to a wire rack.
- Serve warm with softly whipped cream or crème fraîche, or cold with a cuppa..