Using colour palettes for stitching inspiration

Thank you all so much for your kind words about my One Hundred Day Project #100daysofcuratedcolour on Instatram – I am so pleased that so many of you are finding enjoyment and inspiration from my curated selections of fabric and haberdashery, using colour palettes from Design Seeds.

I am finally finding the opportunity to use some of my colour moodboards to put together fabrics for some actual stitching, and they are proving to be so helpful.

Here’s the photo I took back on day 26 of the challenge:

Here’s the original Design Seeds photo:

And here’s the patchwork mini-hoop I finished yesterday:

The central patchwork wonky log cabin block is 1.5 inches square, and the hoop is 3 inches across (available from my sponsors Cloud Craft. The fabrics are Kaffe Fassett shot cottons, Kona solids, Kaufman Essex linen and Liberty lawn.

The curated colour pics are proving to be an excellent starting point for me – I’m definitely feeling the benefit! I love it when a plan comes together, don’t you?!