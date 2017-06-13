100 Days of Curated Colour – Week 9

The colours have become rather burdensome over the last couple of weeks (there have been so many distractions, not least the lure of General Election chat/angst), but I am so determined to get to 100 that I have pretty much managed to keep up with the daily schedule. I am going to keep on with my colour boards and am hoping that the love comes back a bit, as I reach the final stretch. You can see all my collections on my Instagram feed with the tag #100daysofcuratedcolour, and you can also find them, very nicely presented on my Pinterest board – Curated Colours for Stitching Inspiration.

57/100: Design Seeds – Summer: Color Currency

58/100: Design Seeds – Summer: Color Frond

59/100: Design Seeds – Wanderlust: Color Wander

60/100: Design Seeds – Maker Hues: Color Maker

61/100: Design Seeds – Flora: Flora Tones

62/100: Design Seeds – Succulents: Succulent Hues

63/100: Design Seeds – Flora: Flora Tones

58, 61 and 63 all managed to make it into the 100s with Instagram likes, but 61, with those glorious peaches and cream shades, was the winner. I think that 63 is my favourite – I’d love to know yours.