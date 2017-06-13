The colours have become rather burdensome over the last couple of weeks (there have been so many distractions, not least the lure of General Election chat/angst), but I am so determined to get to 100 that I have pretty much managed to keep up with the daily schedule. I am going to keep on with my colour boards and am hoping that the love comes back a bit, as I reach the final stretch. You can see all my collections on my Instagram feed with the tag #100daysofcuratedcolour, and you can also find them, very nicely presented on my Pinterest board – Curated Colours for Stitching Inspiration.
57/100: Design Seeds – Summer: Color Currency
58/100: Design Seeds – Summer: Color Frond
59/100: Design Seeds – Wanderlust: Color Wander
60/100: Design Seeds – Maker Hues: Color Maker
61/100: Design Seeds – Flora: Flora Tones
62/100: Design Seeds – Succulents: Succulent Hues
63/100: Design Seeds – Flora: Flora Tones
58, 61 and 63 all managed to make it into the 100s with Instagram likes, but 61, with those glorious peaches and cream shades, was the winner. I think that 63 is my favourite – I’d love to know yours.
7 thoughts on “100 Days of Curated Colour – Week 9”
Green for me too.
I am really enjoying all the collections of the ‘100 days of curated colours’
This series is doing strange things to me: I actually like one that contains green!
Ha ha! Me too! They are always very popular over on Instagram too. 😀
Oh, please do persist. They are beautiful and very inspiring.
Thank you for the encouragement, much appreciated. I will keep on keeping on!
Oh, I love the green one!
You aren’t alone! 😀