100 Days of Curated Colour – Week 9

One hundred days of curated colour header

The colours have become rather burdensome over the last couple of weeks (there have been so many distractions, not least the lure of General Election chat/angst), but I am so determined to get to 100 that I have pretty much managed to keep up with the daily schedule. I am going to keep on with my colour boards and am hoping that the love comes back a bit, as I reach the final stretch. You can see all my collections on my Instagram feed with the tag #100daysofcuratedcolour, and you can also find them, very nicely presented on my Pinterest board – Curated Colours for Stitching Inspiration.

Color curated moodboard by Very Berry for #the100dayproject - green orange pink lilac

57/100: Design Seeds – Summer: Color Currency

Color curated moodboard by Very Berry for #the100dayproject - blue purple teal

58/100: Design Seeds – Summer: Color Frond

Color curated moodboard by Very Berry for #the100dayproject - blue brown green orange

59/100: Design Seeds – Wanderlust: Color Wander

Color curated moodboard by Very Berry for #the100dayproject - blue brown red grey lilac

60/100: Design Seeds – Maker Hues: Color Maker

Color curated moodboard by Very Berry for #the100dayproject - peach cream pink

61/100: Design Seeds – Flora: Flora Tones

Color curated moodboard by Very Berry for #the100dayproject - green

62/100: Design Seeds – Succulents: Succulent Hues

Color curated moodboard by Very Berry for #the100dayproject - green pink grey cream

63/100: Design Seeds – Flora: Flora Tones

58, 61 and 63 all managed to make it into the 100s with Instagram likes, but 61, with those glorious peaches and cream shades, was the winner. I think that 63 is my favourite – I’d love to know yours.

